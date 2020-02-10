Meghan Markle has no regrets after quitting the royal family - and she's been telling her friends she can still "have it all".

"Meghan has no regrets and the sky's the limit. She said [she and Harry] feel like a huge weight has been lifted," one of her friends explained, writes the Daily Mail.

The insider said the Sussexes had been enjoying spending time together as a family.

"Meghan has been cooking and making homemade baby food for Archie," the friend said.

"Everything pretty much revolves around Archie right now and Meghan getting back into shape.

"They have a daily routine of doing yoga and taking long hikes."

Meghan's also been working on restarting her career.

"Meghan said her work with Disney is far from over. The voice over is just the beginning and there's more collaborations to come."

It's previously been revealed that Meghan signed a deal with Disney for voice over work in return for a charity donation.

It came after Harry was caught on film selling his wife's skills to Disney boss Bob Iger at the Lion King premiere in July last year.

A friend of Meghan's says she has "no regrets" after quitting the royal family. Photo / AP

The Sussexes recently visited Miami, where Harry spoke at JP Morgan's "billionaire's summit" about his mental health and therapy. It's said the pair could have earned up to $1 million for the speaking event.

It seems the couple are eager to work towards their goal of being financially independent.

The visit to Miami is their first public appearance as a couple since the shock announcement they were stepping down.

An insider said it was a smart move to "get in with some of the world's richest people".

"The conference is all about building wealth for future generations, and making the world better for future generations, a topic close to Harry's heart."

New York PR firm CEO Ronn Torossian said he expected the couple would have made between $500k and $1million from the gig.

"One would imagine they flew privately from Canada to Miami, had a hotel suite, and hair and makeup artist, which could cost $100,000 to $250,000 in expenses."

"Harry and Meghan will be the highest-paid speakers that exist on the corporate market," he said.

"I would not be shocked if they earned in excess of $1 million. Over the year their earning power could be unlimited."

PR executive Simon Huck, a friend of the Kardashians, estimated that Meghan could make $100 million this year.

Meghan's said to be on the hunt for an agent for her future projects.

The close friend said the couple had been taking meetings to build a hand-picked team, including Meghan's mom Doria Ragland.

And it doesn't look like they'll be going back to the UK anytime soon, as last month it was reported that the Sussexes are hoping to spend summer in Los Angeles.