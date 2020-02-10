After 12 years of marriage, the Queen's eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, has separated from his wife.

It's believed Peter was stunned to learn his wife, Autumn, wants to divorce, and the Daily Mail reports Peter, 42, is "devastated" and the Queen is upset by the news too.

Peter is the son of Princess Anne and has children, Savannah, 9, and Isla, 7 with Autumn.

According to The Sun, friends are suggesting Megxit - which saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit the royal family - encouraged Autumn's decision. They say she too wants to move to Canada, where she is originally from.

"Peter is absolutely devastated by this and just didn't see it coming." Photo / Getty Images

One source close to the couple revealed: "Peter is absolutely devastated by this and just didn't see it coming.

"He thought he was happily married and had the perfect family with two lovely daughters. But he is now in total shock."

The friend added that Autumn is a "favourite of the Queen" and the move makes it feel as if the royal family is "falling apart".

More to come ...