A mum has shared the "creepy" note her teenage son was given by his school bus driver after being horrified by its "inappropriate" nature.

The woman from Oklahoma in the US said "alarm bells" rang when her 13-year-old son arrived home from school with a letter in his backpack given to him by the man who drove him home every day.

Scrawled in blue ink and on a piece of lined white paper, the note asked the teenager if it would be OK for the two of them to "play" together and even "hug".

"I'm writing this note to you because as you know when school is out, there's really no time to talk, just a quick hug," the letter read, news.com.au reports.

"For some time, I've been wanting to talk to you about spending time together with you and I. Maybe with some other friends of yours? What do you think?"

The woman – who has remained anonymous to protect her child – was horrified and immediately reported it to her son's school.

"He wants to be chummy with my kid. He wants to do things that are unthinkable with my kid," the worried mum told Oklahoma News 4.

Mum's horror at 'creepy' note from bus driver in son's backpack. Photo / Oklahoma News 4

"I don't want it to escalate to where another child … nothing's done until something's done that's more irreversible than a note. I am very worried," she said.

Two days after reporting the driver, he was reportedly taken off the route, but the school later confirmed to local reporters that he was "no longer employed", adding that while he did not break the law, his actions were inappropriate.

On Facebook the note has been slammed by outraged parents who labelled it "disgusting" and "creepy".

"Kids not safe no (sic) where," one wrote.

"Creepy, good thing she called him out. #goodmom," another commented.

"I'm proud of the child for giving the note to his mom and her reporting it. The police should let every school know this and the name," someone else added.