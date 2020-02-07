They say revenge is a dish best served cold — or as a T-shirt with a snarky print for $30.

A Brisbane cafe that made headlines last year with its online fight with a mum over highchairs appears to be having the last laugh by selling highchair-themed T-shirts at their cafe.

The T-shirt features the Low Road cafe's snake logo perched on a highchair while sucking on a dummy and wearing a baby's bonnet.

Posted on the cafe's Facebook page late last year, the $30 T-shirt went down well with the Brisbane cafe's customers, news.com.au reports.

"That design is AWESOME," one person wrote, while another joked: "I'll take mine with an extra serving of attitude thanks."

In June last year Kylie Lindsay left a one-star Google review about the Windsor's cafe.

Kylie Lindsay's review on Google. Photo / Supplied

She left the unfavourable review two days ago after she went for breakfast with her partner Luke and 15-month-old son but was told the business didn't offer highchairs.

"That is okay – we left and went elsewhere and that is their business prerogative," Ms Lindsay wrote in the review.

"However, when I politely commented on their business page that I was disappointed we weren't able to dine there and support a local business, I was subjected to name calling and told it was my loss."

Ms Lindsay said she received a "quirky but OK" response from the cafe, before she was "attacked unmercifully" and called a "racist" and an "a**ehole" when she sent another response.

"You are an a**ehole, and when questioned you deleted all of your comments," the cafe wrote in response to Ms Lindsay's feedback on Facebook.

Kylie's response to the cafe on Facebook. Photo / Facebook

Low Road Cafe called the woman an a**ehole via a Facebook thread. Photo / Facebook

"Your profile tells us you're a racist too. Keep your one star review. We do not need you."

Ms Lindsay told The Courier-Mail: "They went to town on me and even complete strangers who dared to stick up for me."

The cafe owners told Ms Lindsay in their original response they didn't have highchairs because they were a hazard in their small cafe.

"We've had accidents where people trip over them. Also people leave them covered in crap and it hurts our feelings," they wrote on Facebook.

"As I pointed out to you this morning, you are more than welcome to bring your pram in."

The cafe also hit back at Ms Lindsay on Google two days ago, saying "thanks for your 4,900,000th opinion on the matter".

"You've been kicking off on all sorts of social media trying to discredit us because you didn't get your way, and now you're here," the cafe wrote.

"We don't have highchairs. We explained why. We are parents ourselves. Please, for the love of God, have a glass of wine and pop some kind of nurturing essential oil in your diffuser and leave us alone."

Ms Lindsay said she shared the cafe's explanation about the lack of highchairs to an online parenting group as an "FYI to mums as I'd not come across a cafe … that didn't have a high chair".

Speaking to The Courier-Mail, owner Naomi Corbett said she felt like she had responded to Ms Lindsay's initial review appropriately — and everything she did was "tongue in cheek".

"A regular sent us a screenshot and said she's trying to make us out to be anti-family," Naomi told The Courier-Mail.

Ben and Naomi, owners of the Low Road Cafe in Windsor. Photo / Instagram

"She's going to get called an a**ehole if she goes rabbiting on.

"We are a small mum and dad business, we are cheeky, and we're not professional by any stretch."

Many have also come to the cafe's defence, with one person saying in the reviews section on Google: "There are thousands of bland mainstream cafes and bars out there, if you're looking to be an entitled sook who demands everything is done their way or else they'll stomp and whinge. This place is ours."