Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's daughter Neve has turned on the charm at this year's Waitangi Day celebrations.

The 'First Baby' took the added attention and crowds in her stride as she joined her parents for the morning events at the historic site.

The toddler, who will be 2 in June, was seen playing with boxes as dad Clarke Gayford watched on and eating a sausage from the barbecue cooked by her mother.

Local government MP Willow-Jean Prime gives the Prime Minister's daughter Neve a sausage from the barbecue cooked by her mother, PM Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Getty Images

She then moved into Ardern's arms.

Ardern had a busy morning, serving up bacon after delivering a prayer at the birth place of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

She helped behind the barbecue with Green Party co-leader James Shaw and other MPs as 1000 people waited in line for breakfast.

She began the tradition in 2018, replacing the more formal Prime Minister's breakfast held at the Copthorne Hotel which was closed off to the public.

Earlier, about 500 people gathered at Te Whare Rūnanga - the carved meeting house at the Upper Treaty Grounds, for the annual dawn ceremony which marks the start of Waitangi Day.

On Tuesday, photos showed Gayford keeping Neve amused at Waitangi by playing with his camera.

It's not the first time Neve has impressed on an official outing.

Neve stole the show at Rātana last month after making her first visit to the Pā near Whanganui.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her daughter Neve Gayford at the upper Treaty grounds at Waitangi on Tuesday. Photo / Getty Images

Neve plays among the boxes. Photo / RNZ

Neve Gayford and her dad Clarke watch as Jacinda Ardern joins the the crew on the Te Whanau Moana waka yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

Neve with her dad Clarke Gayford on Tuesday at Waitangi. Photo / Getty Images

Wearing a pink bucket hat and blue dress, she was seen interacting with guests while her mother attended to official duties.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with her daughter Neve Gayford and partner Clarke after she joined the the crew on the Te Whanau Moana waka yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

Photos show Speaker Trevor Mallard hobbling behind Neve trying to keep up with the toddler.

Rātana had also been the first to gift a name to Neve - a Māori tradition to honour a child. The name was Waru - which means eight.

Ardern had chosen Te Aroha as one of Neve's names by way of acknowledging the many names gifted to her child by iwi around New Zealand.

She had promised to bring Neve when it was possible and had gifted some flax plants from Neve to Rātana in December 2018, when the church marked its centenary.

Neve Ardern with Trevor Mallard at Ratana 2020. Photo / Bevan Conley

Neve with dad Clarke Gayford at Ratana 2020. Photo / Bevan Conley

"For the first time I have brought my family to Rātana."

She recalled the gift of harakeke. "Depending how Neve behaves today, I may gift her to you this time."

She said Neve Te Aroha was the eighth grandchild in her family, so the name Waru - which means eight - was appropriate.