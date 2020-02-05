The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'enjoying the quiet life' in Canada and feel that 'a weight has been lifted off their shoulders' after leaving the royal family, a source has told People magazine.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, are currently living in a $20 million NZD Vancouver Island mansion as they plan their new life outside of The Firm, having stepped back from royal duties in January.

A source told People magazine the couple felt their decision to leave had been hanging over them for a long time, but now they feel a "weight has been lifted off their shoulders".

Another source revealed the couple had quickly adapted to life outside of Britain, saying: "They are enjoying living a quiet life...They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs."

The Duke and Duchess have been residing in the opulent $20million Vancouver Island mansion they have used since American Thanksgiving last year.

They are said to be 'loving' their life in Canada now they have made their decision to step back from royal duty.

A source revealed: "This decision [to leave] had been weighing on them for a long time, and they are relieved to have it done. A weight has been lifted off their shoulders."

And another source said that Prince Harry 'didn't care' about giving up his royal titles as part of the Megxit deal which was negotiated with the Queen, 93.

Instead, the couple are believed to be enjoying their time since stepping back from royal duties and making the most of life in Canada.

A source has revealed Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, are enjoying 'the quiet life' and feel 'a weight has been lifted' now that they have left the royal family. Photo / Instagram

They said they'd been enjoying taking long walks and doing yoga, while Meghan has been cooking.

Last month, photographs showed the Duchess carrying her son as she walked through a park near the enormous mansion while wrangling her black Labrador Oz and beagle Guy.

The Duchess was visibly enjoying walking in picturesque Horth Hill Park during her stay on Vancouver Island.

She and Harry took a hike there on New Year's Day, before he flew back to London to sort out the details of their split from the Royal Family.

It is now expected they will spend most of their time in North America, meaning Archie will have little contact with his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis or his aunt and uncle, Kate and William.

But while they're enjoying their time in Canada, the couple are also laying the groundwork for their own charity foundation.

Another friend said the couple were on 'full throttle' and suggested they had big plans for the next year, with 'a lot happening in 2020'.

It doesn't seem that the pair will be returning to the UK anytime soon, as last month, it was reported that the couple are 'hoping' to spend their summer in Los Angeles.

It was also said that Meghan has been 'actively looking' for a manager or agent for future projects - two years after giving up her acting career to Marry Harry.

Meghan quit her role in the US legal drama Suits in 2017 after becoming engaged to the Duke of Sussex and joining the Royal Family as a working member.

But the couple have since stepped back as senior royals as they 'work to become financially independent'.