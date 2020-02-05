Andrew Rosenfeld was a fit and healthy 51-year-old businessman when he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. He was dead 13 months later. His wife, Juliet, a psychotherapist, was blindsided. Now she has written

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Book extract: "Grief-stricken, I'd think about him hundreds of times a day"

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.