It can be difficult to tell the Romeos from the love rats when it comes to online dating but one woman managed to expose her date's double life using two simple tools — a d**k pic and Google.

Caitlin put her good old fashion detective skills to test, with the help of her colleagues, when her Tinder date decided to one day pack his bags for a "quick" trip to London.

During their short-lived romance, Caitlin's date had sent her a volt of X-rated snaps which she ended up using to expose his true identity.

"I was seeing a guy for three months. He was absolutely amazing and well mannered. He told me he had a farm and a gold retriever named Bear," the Sydney woman said.

She described him as the "total package" but Caitlin would soon learn, it couldn't be further from the truth.

In news.com.au's very first episode of Not Here To Make Friends podcast — hosted by James Weir alongside panel guests Gretel Killeen and Ben Fordham — the trio were discussing the topic of cheaters.

Caitlin had phoned in to share a similar experience leaving the panellists in shock.

"One day he completely ghosted me out of the blue and I was like 'oh cool'. I guess this is how it goes in the modern dating world," Caitlin told the panel about her date.

It was only when he got in contact with Caitlin again briefly that things started to fall into place — a move he probably now regrets.

"One day he just said 'Oh sorry, I have to go London super quick to see my friend'," Caitlin said.

"Then he said she is having a baby and I was like, 'Cool, but that's weird'."

Completely baffled, Caitlin went to work the next day and spoke to her colleagues about his unusual behaviour.

And while she tried to give him the benefit of the doubt, thinking it could have been an ex's baby or he was "sperm donor for a lesbian couple", her co-workers immediately saw alarm bells.

"They said, 'Caitlin, that's a big red flag.' They asked if I knew anything about him or his connection to the baby," Caitlin said.

It prompted a light bulb moment for Caitlin who's X-rated volt of pictures would soon reveal the truth.

"I saved some d**k pics he sent me on my phone," Caitlin said. "Apple has this wonderful thing where they geo tag all your photos and so I found the little country town he was from," she said.

"I typed his first name and country town into Google and up popped his wedding photos."

Caitlin was still forgiving thinking perhaps they were photos from his past and he had "moved on".

But further "social media stalking" proved otherwise.

Caitlin and her colleagues tracked the Facebook page of the wedding photographer which then lead to the man's wife's profile.

"We found out he has a wife and kids — and the worst part of it all, he doesn't live on a farm, he wasn't single and didn't have a gold retriever named Bear," Caitlin said. " He has a cocker spaniel named Charlie."

Caitlin said after having one bad date after another she took this as "a really good story to tell one day".

"Since I found out his last time I sent him a message saying 'Hi Mr X' but I didn't receive anything back. Every now and again I remind him I still exist in the world and send him a message like 'Hi Mr X, how's Bear going?"