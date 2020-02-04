The endorsement company Kim Kardashian works with claims to be now working with both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Sheeraz, Inc shared in an Instagram post that they are working with the couple's "inner circle" and plan to turn them into a "multibillion-dollar brand."

"Sheeraz, Inc is now taking appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle," the post read, and also tagged the official @sussexroyal page, while encouraging clients to send "official offers" that would apparently be taken "directly to their representatives."

However, Buckingham Palace has insisted to The Sun that this news was "categorically untrue" and the firm had not been hired by the couple.

Fame by Sheeraz has not removed their post despite the claims, and company owner Sheeraz Hasan insists he is working directly with the Duchess of Sussex's "inner circle".

"Always remember Meghan was an actress in Hollywood before she was a princess," he tweeted.

Hasan also told Virgin Radio Dubai that he was already fielding offers of up to $US3.5 million to the Sussexes' team, and even suggested that Meghan would spend her summer in Los Angeles.

"We're going to make her 100 times bigger than Kim Kardashian – and we're the ones that made Kim," bragged Hasan.

Hasan has also previously worked with Lindsay Lohan, who made headlines after cut and pasting his "I need you to tweet" instructions along with a personal message to him.