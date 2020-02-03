A Scottish pub has cracked down on "scruffy" hipsters by banning "Jobby Catcher" tracksuit pants and "mankles".

The Dreadnought Pub in Edinburgh has also declared war on flip-flops, according to The Sun.

"Jobby Catchers" refer to tracksuit pants with elasticated ankles, while the "mankles" phenomenon occurs when wannabe hipsters turn up their jeans to show off their no-sock bare ankles.

The Pub has introduced the drastic move as "scruffy" customers are on the rise, putting up signs in the windows with details of the ban.

Their Facebook post read: "No Jobby Catchers. No Turned-up Jeans, bare ankles and shoes combinations."

They've helpfully provided illustrations of the banned clothes.

"We were accused of snobbishness last time but, frankly, they just make the place look scruffy," the Facebook post said.

The pub has banned "jobby catchers", turned-up jeans and bare ankles. Photo / Facebook

"We do our best to keep the place looking reasonably smart and, if the first you see when you walk in is a group of lads wearing matching grey marl jobby catchers, we may as well have installed a beaten up bus shelter in the corner and invited folk to take a slash against it.

"Just to prove our sartorial prejudices cross all boundaries, we're also taking a stand against this horrendous current trend of half mast jeans, bare ankles and shoes.

"If you're going to base your fashion choices on what the staff at Urban Outfitters were wearing, there's a place created especially for you. It's called Brewdog."

Mairi Beaver, a blogger who runs the successful fashion and lifestyle website This Girl Can, supported the pub's stance but said the owners should be careful.

"Whilst I applaud anyone who advocates that 'jobby catchers' shouldn't be worn anywhere other than the gym, suggesting that a cheeky turn up is not welcome in the hipster-heartland of Leith is a bit risque," she said.

"I love the tongue-and-cheek approach."