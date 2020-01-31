Instagram influencers are using the coronavirus hashtag in a desperate attempt to go viral and gain followers in the midst of the global outbreak.

At least 213 people have died from coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, China with at least 9816 confirmed cases across the world.

Since the spread of the disease, the coronavirus hashtag has become a trend on Instagram, with at least 190,000 posts using the tag.

Most photos are people sharing information about the crisis or their personal experiences with the virus — however some are taking it as an opportunity to cash in on some likes.

Instagram influencers have been posting photos of themselves warning others about the coronavirus — but also showing off their great bodies, high-end outfits and extravagant lifestyles.

A German influencer, who goes by Fitness Oskar, shared a photo with his girlfriend's legs tightly wrapped around his waist and the pair kissing while wearing face masks.

The pair claim that this is the only way they kiss in public while on holiday in Phuket, Thailand.

"We are not afraid of the virus... We still enjoy our vacation and hope that this misery will be stopped soon!", Fitness Oskar captioned the post.

Meanwhile, American YouTuber Logan Paul shared a photo himself and others wearing a gas mask, captioning the post "f**k coronavirus".

Another influencer, Malaysian-Chinese woman Jeii Pong, posted a photo of herself posing in a a plaid skirt, black crop top and a face mask.

"Remember to put your mask on to protect yourself! Checkout my stories," she wrote.

Russian model Sonya Buchik also showed off her clothes along with wearing a mask in a photo from Osaka, Japan.

"I think everyone already knows about the Chinese virus... I don't understand why many people think that I am in China, because I am in Japan, in Osaka!" she captioned the post in Russian.

Brazilian Fashion Analyst Evelyn Marques shared a photo of herself wearing a face mask surrounded by Lunar New Year lanterns in Changsha, China.

"We are spending more time at home, which is not all bad, after all we have time to read as many books as we want, watch all the Oscar nominated films, do yoga all day and give even more attention to my dogs," she wrote.

Even streetwear influencers took the opportunity to promote high-end brands by making a post about the coronavirus.

American video maker Steven Divish shared a photo of himself with a face mask on and branded clothes with the caption: "Vibe check".

Meanwhile, Israeli music manager Rotem Avraha shared a photo in a Moschino shirt, a Givenchy jacket and black face mask from Guangzhou in China.