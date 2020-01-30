Supermodel Elle MacPherson has hit back at online trolls who claim the 55-year-old is "ruining her face," with alleged plastic surgery.

The model took to social media to unleash on a commenter who suggested she's undergone cosmetic procedures, which the model outright denies.

"The only thing I'm doing is ageing gracefully without interference," she wrote on Instagram, adding a shrug emoji.

The comment on Elle's instagram post

And her response.

"Sorry if it doesn't work for your vision of what you think I should look like. I'm me. Healthy happy and nearly 60. Go figure."

The candid response was in reply to a harsh fan who commented: "Whatever your doing to your face STOP IT! You don't look like yourself anymore!"

"Please stop you were beautiful now not so much. smfh (sic)."

Elle has previously denied ever going under the knife, but admits to having Botox, which she felt wasn't right for her. Speaking to Cosmopolitan she said:

"Yeah, I've tried things, but most of the time they don't work for me.

"It doesn't work for my face - some people get things done and they look worse.

"I'm a bit of a scaredy-cat and I don't want to mess with what there is. At this point, I think it's best to leave what I have alone."