We talked this morning about devout sports fans being at risk of heart attacks, they get so intense about games, and now I see sports fans are also under threat of being censured at work - due to too much "sportS chat".

The Head of a Chartered Management Institute in the UK has said - to much controversy, I might add - that employers should crack down on "sports chat" in the workplace because it "excludes women" and, wait for it, encourages "laddish" behaviour'.

She says, if sports chat is left unchecked, it can lead to (God forbid) "boorish banter".

Critics were quick to point out that, if we're going to start banning things to talk about at work, could what TV shows you've watched, and stories about your kids also be banned?

Because, sorry to break it to you, but it turns out we are all different and we wouldn't mind all being able to talk about different things and, actually, we can work out for ourselves what those things are, just as we have for many many years.

Telling the world that women feel excluded during sports chat sounds like it comes from a person who is herself intimidated by sports chat.

It's also very sexist. Who says women don't like sport?

Does this woman know there are actually women who play sport? And that there are whole teams throughout the world of (gasp) women. In sport. And that the world of sports media is awash with... women?

The female head of this major business body says bosses should actively work to "curtail male staff talking about football, cricket and rugby, in case women feel.. left out". Give me strength.

The only useful thing she could do, on behalf of women, is ask that bosses to actively work to offer women equal opportunities, support women in the workplace, and pay women more. That's about it.

If we go down the track of banning things we can and can't talk about at work, we are in fact just setting up artificial environments and turning people into robots.

What's next? A spreadsheet on arrival at the office of what can be covered off and what can't? "How are you?" Whoops, no that may offend, too personal. Come on.

Kate Hawkesby. File photo / Michael Craig

Chatting at work is how collegial friendships and workplace relationships are formed. Getting to know your colleagues is crucial to a happy and thriving workplace, I would've thought? A bunch of people scared to talk to each other in case the topic causes offence, is surely a giant step backwards.

Human beings need connection and community and conversation, they need chat.

Surely women bored witless by a colleague's cricket commentary can simply walk away?

But trying to put conversation rules and bans in workplaces to protect women, only turns women into victims.

So thanks for your concern, but no thanks.