Nadya Suleman, known to the world as "Octomom", has given fans a rare glimpse into life with her family after sharing a snap of her eight youngest celebrating their 11th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Nadya, posted a photo of her eight children seated together as they eagerly awaited for the festivities to begin.

With 14 children, life is always busy for 'Octomom'. Photo / Instagram

The colourful portrait also included touching caption from the Californian-based 44-year-old, who gave birth to the eight children following IVF treatment in 2009.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful angels. You are some of the kindest, most compassionate, caring human beings I've ever known," she began.

"Words cannot express how grateful I am to be your mother. You all have blessed my life immensely and I thank God daily for trusting me to care for, shape the lives of, and influence all of you."

Ms Suleman's post, shared to Instagram just hours after US basketballer Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter accident, also appeared to reference the star and his daughter's passing.

"Recent tragic events of loved ones lost are a powerful reminder of how fragile, precarious, yet precious life is, as tomorrow is never promised," she wrote.

We need to hug our loved ones a little longer and a little harder while the are here.

"You are my miracles, my angles, and I will love you will all my heart, forever. Happy 11th birthday Noah, Maliyah, Nariayah, Isaish, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, and Makai."

Fans of the semi-famous reality star were quick to comment on the post and remark on Ms Suleman's efforts as a solo mother.

"Congratulations little miracles!" Said one. "And congratulations to you, mama, for raising eight beautiful, loving children. What an example of bravery and love."

Ms Suleman hit headlines in 2009 when she welcomed octuplets after already having six children at home.

She 14 children in total; four other sons and two daughters ranging in ages from 14 to 19.