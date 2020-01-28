A lawyer for five of Jeffrey Epstein's victims has threatened to subpoena Prince Andrew if he enters the United States.

The threats came after it was claimed the Duke has given the FBI "zero co-operation" following its requests for an interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Gloria Allred told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We could, also, in our civil lawsuit, seek to subpoena Prince Andrew. Certainly, if he ever came back to the United States - that would be one of the first things that I'm sure a lot of lawyers, including me, would want to do."

Allred added: "If he has done nothing wrong, which appears to be what he has claimed, then why won't he talk to law enforcement?

Advertisement

"No response is the same as zero co-operation. This is ridiculous. It's just not acceptable. This is a disservice to the victims."

READ MORE:

• 'My Super Bowl trophy': Epstein 'boasted' about selling Prince Andrew's 'secrets' to Mossad spy

• The unexpected winner in Prince Andrew's sex scandal

• 'Zero cooperation:' Prosecutor slams Prince Andrew over Epstein probe

• Prince Andrew's bombshell email to Ghislaine Maxwell uncovered

US lawyer Lisa Bloom, who represents another five of Epstein's alleged victims, also called for the Duke to "do the right thing" and assist authorities with their investigations.

Bloom told BBC News: "Push has come to shove. There are dozens of women who allege they were the victims of sexual assault by this predator Jeffrey Epstein.

"It is time for anyone with information to come forward and answer questions. Prince Andrew himself is accused of sexual misconduct and he also spent a great deal of time with Jeffrey Epstein.

"So, it's time to stop playing games and to come forward to do the right thing and answer questions."

On Monday evening Geoffrey Berman, a US attorney, said federal prosecutors and the FBI had asked to interview the Duke about the late paedophile billionaire, but had been met with a wall of silence despite the Duke previously saying he would talk to investigators if required.

"The Southern District of New York and the FBI have contacted Prince Andrew's attorneys and requested to interview him, and to date he has provided zero co-operation," he said.

Advertisement

It was reported that the FBI had been trying to speak to the Duke since last November. Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

The 59-year-old Duke was removed from public duties after a disastrous television interview focusing on claims he slept with a teenager who was trafficked to London by Epstein.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre has alleged that she had sex with the Duke three times at Epstein's request, including once in London in 2001 at the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, a close friend of both Epstein and the Duke.

The Duke vehemently denied the claim and said he had no recollection of meeting her.