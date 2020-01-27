Diners at a Christchurch restaurant are being offered emergency Hepatitis A vaccinations.

Canterbury DHB's public health team want to hear from anyone who dined at Madam Woo Malaysian restaurant on January 15 and 17, due to possible Hepatitis A exposure

The restaurant is owned by celebrity chef and MasterChef NZ judge Josh Emett.

"Community and Public Health are advising people who ate at Madam Woo Christchurch (255 St Asaph Street) at any time on 15 or 17 January 2020 that they may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

"An urgent Hepatitis A vaccination is being offered to diners who have no previous immunity to Hepatitis A. You would be considered to have immunity if you've already been vaccinated or had Hepatitis A."

The DHB said a staff member working on the two dates was infected with Hepatitis A.

It had been able to get hold of most people who had eaten at the restaurant or ordered takeaways on those two days, but had been unable to get hold of 40 people based on the information provided by Madam Woo.

People who ate food from the restaurant – either dine in takeaway or from a meal delivery service - should call the public health team in Christchurch as soon as possible on 03 364 1777 and ask to speak to a Health Protection Officer.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink said there is a limited window of opportunity to provide vaccinations which will provide the best protection to prevent someone going on to develop Hepatitis A.

"People who dined on 15 January have until Wednesday 29 January to receive the vaccination, and those who dined on 17 January have until Friday 31 January to be vaccinated."

Dr Pink thanked the team at Madam Woo for their cooperation.