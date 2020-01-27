Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will step into more senior royal roles after Harry and Meghan leave, an expert claims.

Royal biographer and historical consultant for The Crown Robert Lacey said Beatrice and Eugenie will be "brought forward", saying "it's what the family needs" after Megxit, writes the Daily Mail.

Beatrice, 31, and Eugenie, 29, aren't currently senior working royals as they don't carry out full-time duties on behalf of the Queen.

Lacey told Hello! that the sisters would be brought forward if they were willing.

"If two go out, two have got to come in, and those two have got to be Beatrice and Eugenie."

He said it was a "consequence" of the Sussexes' decision that Beatrice and Eugenie would step up and be welcomed into new roles.

It was "ironic", said Lacey, because Harry has named his cousins as role models.

The sisters currently both work full time as they don't get an allowance from the Queen. Photo / Instagram

The sisters, ninth and tenth in line to the throne, both work full-time jobs and don't receive cheques from the Sovereign Grant, which funds the Queen's official duties.

Beatrice studied history at Goldsmith's University before working at boutique private wealth firms, also working at an equity firm and as a business development associate at Sony Pictures before resigning in 2012.

Eugenie works as a director at Mayfair gallery Hauser & Wirth. Like her sister, she receives no money from the Queen and graduated from Newcastle University in 2009 after studying English literature and art history.

Beatrice and Eugenie attend a few royal events each year, such as the Queen's annual summer garden parties, and the Trooping the Colour.

The past few months haven't been easy for the sisters, as they saw their father Prince Andrew forced to step down after his nightmare interview about Jeffrey Epstein.