Amid all the drama surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it's now rumoured the former royal couple are in talks with Netflix about a new project.

So Kiwi radio host Jason Reeves of Coast breakfast show decided to come up with a theme song for their potential new show - and it may sound a tad familiar.

His new version of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song references Harry's wild past with the lyrics:

"In a palace in London born and raised, around royalty is where he spent most of his days, chillin' out, maxin', relaxin' all cool, and he caught a private jet to Vegas to play pool ... "

"His nana called him up and she started to scream, so Harry went home - you don't mess with the Queen!"

And of course Megxit got a mention: "A wedding and a baby and a fight with his bro, and he told his nana that he wanted to go."

