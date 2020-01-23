Amid all the drama surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it's now rumoured the former royal couple are in talks with Netflix about a new project.

So Kiwi radio host Jason Reeves of Coast breakfast show decided to come up with a theme song for their potential new show - and it may sound a tad familiar.

His new version of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song references Harry's wild past with the lyrics:

"In a palace in London born and raised, around royalty is where he spent most of his days, chillin' out, maxin', relaxin' all cool, and he caught a private jet to Vegas to play pool ... "

Advertisement

"His nana called him up and she started to scream, so Harry went home - you don't mess with the Queen!"

And of course Megxit got a mention: "A wedding and a baby and a fight with his bro, and he told his nana that he wanted to go."

READ MORE:

• First Disney, now Netflix: Hollywood can't wait for Meghan and Harry

• 'There is no limit': 3 letters that mean Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can cash in

• 'Significant havoc': Prince Harry's blunt warning to royal family

• Prince William speaks out about Harry and Meghan's split from Royal family

This article is originally from Coast. It has been edited and republished here with permission.