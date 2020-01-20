Interviewing for a new job? Try to keep it all together ... unlike these folk

A friend of mine interviewed for a sales role and made up something about doing everything as efficiently as possible. Panicking for an example he said that he "always runs instead of walking", and after the interview ran out of the room and office to show he was genuine. It was the second interview in two days.

2. As I walked across the room, yesterday's underpants fell out of the leg of my interview suit. I didn't get it.

3. I walked up the stairs to the very top and met the woman. I thought she was gesturing to the door ahead of her so I walked over, opened it and went inside. It was a storage cupboard. She stood there and watched.

4. Once called in sick in order to go for an interview only to find my current boss had done exactly the same and was sitting in the waiting area. Neither of us got the gig.

(Via Twitter)

You shop, we don't drop where you ask

Stephen from Weymouth purchased online, ticked for it to be put in his letterbox — adding instructions to comments — rang supplier (customer service in the Philippines) to confirm and his daughter even wrote a lovely note for the courier driver, just in case. "Yet still we came home from work to find a card asking us to go and collect! Exactly what we tried to avoid," he harrumphs.

It's raining ... Cats and dogs (English). Old ladies and sticks (Welsh). As from Esteri's ass (Finnish). Female trolls (Norwegian). Chair legs (Greek). Tractors (Slovakian). Men (hallelujah). @AdamCSharp

It's raining tractors. Photo / File

