The Duchess of Sussex's best friend has sent "love to all those who carry the weight of bullies" and said there is "light at the end of the tunnel" in a cryptic social media post seen by some as a message of support.

Jessica Mulroney, a Canadian fashion stylist, is one of the Duchess's closest confidantes, reportedly staying in Vancouver with Archie and his nanny while the Sussexes returned to the UK earlier this month. Her three children, Ivy, Brian and John acted as bridesmaid and page boys at the Royal wedding in May 2018.

Previously, just as the Duke and Duchess announced their intention to step away from royal life, she said on Instagram: "A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink".

Now, she has reappeared on the site, writing: "Social media is not going away. It is a business tool, it can be an incredible place to find strength but it can be dark. I am organising a conference on how to handle social media as a positive platform. I can't wait to share it with you soon.

"Sending love to all those who carry the weight of bullies and let's find a way to teach our children proper decorum. There is a light at the end of this tunnel."

The post was quickly deleted, which has led to speculation that the Duchess of Sussex might make an appearance at the conference.

There has also been interest in the activities of Misha Nonoo, a US-based British-Bahraini fashion designer and another friend of the Duchess who announced that she would be visiting Canada at the end of this week.

Meghan Markle and Misha Nonoo. Photo / Getty Images

She has teased a "special collaboration" on her social media pages and asked fans to guess who it could be with. On Sunday, she promoted 'The Husband Shirt', famously worn by Meghan at her first public appearance with Harry, which she previously said "sealed the deal".

So far, the Duchess has not kept a low profile in Vancouver Island, visiting a women's shelter and driving herself to the airport to pick up another friend, Heather Dorak.

The Pilates instructor and entrepreneur was once described by the Duchess as a "little blonde guru."

On social media she has celebrated her long friendship with the Duchess, and posted multiple pictures of the pair together, often in Pilates poses.

At the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding she was seated in the front row, next to Carolyn Bartholomew, a school friend and flatmate of Princess Diana.

It is not yet known when Prince Harry will return to Canada to be with his wife and young son, Archie, but he is understood to be attending a summit for African leaders in London on Monday.

The event will be hosted by Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton and will be the first time the brothers will be together since the so-called Sandringham Summit last week.