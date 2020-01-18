It's the ultimate first world problem.



What to do with a $1000 piece of the finest beef.

Restaurateur Tony Astle, owner of Parnell fine dining establishment Antoine's, made a huge mistake when he "accidentally" ordered 3kg of wagyu beef.



"I was a stupid prick," he told the Herald on Sunday.

"I rang Gourmet direct who said 'We have some wagyu'. I didn't even think about it and thought 's*** that would be good'.

"They said number '8' and I thought that'll be okay, it won't be hugely expensive. I shat myself when I realised '12' is the highest grade - so I got the numbers around the wrong way. When I started trimming the meat I saw the price and thought 'Jesus f***ing god!

"My wife was more mortified and said 'What the hell are you doing paying $1000 for a piece of meat? You are incorrigible and hopeless'."

But luckily, Astle's diners with deeper pockets than most might be able to save his bacon.



Antoine's is a Parnell institution. Since its opening 47 years ago, it's become known for its nostalgic food, large servings and silver service.

"In 1973 we had all the captains of industry, the hoi polloi, but since then they have all died and now we have their grandchildren dining here."

Chef Tony Astle outside at Antoine's restaurant in Parnell. New Zealand Herald photograph / Jason Oxenham

Astle will cut 10 portions of steak from the wagyu, which will cost $250 plus GST. He's a little worried some diners might choke at that price.



"All the people who would pay that price are away at the moment and I can't afford to let the meat go off but I will offer a 'generous taste' for $150 plus GST."

Wagyu is the Rolls Royce of beef renowned for its marbling, texture and flavour.

Astle's 400g steak will be served with phoenix tail mushrooms; truffled glace de viande and garlic butter with beef jus on top.



"I think it needs to be au naturel, it has such a beautiful flavour. It runs down your mouth. I've got a beard so I can have it in the morning as well," he said.

The chef suggested a top-notch Bordeaux to match the wagyu - at a mere $24,000 a bottle.

"We have a 1982 Petrus, wine which would be perfect with it."

But if there were no takers for wagyu the chef with an acerbic wit has another idea.

"I have a very good dog-loving friend who prefers dogs to people. He would definitely buy the wagyu for the dog, and his partner will get to eat a well-done chicken breast.

"Dogs would love wagyu, they love the fat. Any smart dog would eat it if they had good taste."