Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made it official that they will become "financially independent" from the British royal family, a lot of companies are willing to help the couple achieve this.

The latest job offer has come from a very different kind of "royal family": Burger King.

The burger empire posted a tweet aimed at Prince Harry, offering him a part-time position.

@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 13, 2020

"You always have a job in our kingdom," Burger King wrote in another tweet, which included a link to its career page.

Advertisement

you always have a job in our kingdom https://t.co/D9h23URFXz — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 8, 2020

The job offer went viral on Twitter, but most users seem to think it wouldn't be the right job for Prince Harry.

"He's giving up being a "senior royal", not his dignity," one Twitter user replied.

Others suggested that, while Harry might not be the ideal candidate for the position, a different royal might be a better fit.

READ MORE:

• Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly had a 'furious row' in July last year

• Why Harry has decided not to fly back to Canada to join Meghan

• The photo that revealed early troubles for Harry and Meghan

• Queen's power play: Hidden message in Harry and Meghan statement

"May be worth talking to Prince Andrew. Am told he's looking for work. He doesn't sweat so you don't have to worry about him in the kitchen," a Twitter user posted.

The internet has been abuzz lately with memes about what career options there are for Prince Harry now that he has stepped down of the royal family.

Photo / Twitter

Jokes invariably turn to traditionally low-paid fast-food jobs.