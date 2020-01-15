A family in the United States believe it's being haunted by a children's doll.

While it's an idea that might send a shiver down your spine, the Texan family warn that this is no child's play.

Emily Madonia says the talking doll, which was gifted to her daughter as a Christmas present in 2013, operates even when it's turned off, and speaks in different languages. The Elsa character doll spoke English when it was first purchased, but now only speaks in Spanish.

"We would move the buttons to different positions and she only spoke/sang in English … Recently she only spoke Spanish, regardless of the button position. Even when it was turned off," Ms Madonia said.

The terrified mum took to Facebook to share the story. Photo / Facebook

When the talking, singing doll was given to her daughter, it was not Ms Madonia's favourite toy. She and her husband have even tried to throw it away several times, but say it keeps coming back.

Wisely steering clear of the Ouija board, Ms Madonia took to Facebook to find some answers earlier this month.

"Mat threw it away weeks ago and then we found it inside a wooden bench," she posted.

Since sharing her story online, the crept out mum has been overwhelmed with Facebook requests and many people have labelled it a hoax.

Some commenters suggested that the doll had been replaced, but she explained her daughter had used markers to colour in a section of the plastic behind the doll's ear, and said doll with the same mark kept appearing to creep them out.

"Either the doll is haunted or some crazy psychopath has dug the doll out of the garbage … I am going to go with the haunted thing," she said.

Madonia shipped the doll off to a friend, but she's not convinced it won't return. Photo / Facebook

Many have suggested she burn the doll, however Ms Madonia is concerned what might emerge from beneath the plastic. Instead, out of ideas the mother shipped the doll to a friend, Chris Hogan, who volunteered to take it off her hands, making sure she didn't include a return address on the package.

Mr Hogan hasn't been to her home and she's not visited him before either. The pair met online and it was sent to a PO Box.

Ms Madonia said the doll left the family with one last creepy act before being shipped off.

"The last thing she did when I put her in the box to mail her to my friend was laugh for 30 seconds straight," she explained.

The Elsa doll has since arrived safely at Mr Hogan's house, with a picture posted to Facebook showing it strapped down to the bulbar of a Jeep.

Ms Madonia appeared relieved that the doll appeared to have settled into its new home, but still seemed unconvinced it would not return.

"I am extremely happy the doll is not here anymore and I hope to God it stays that way," she said.