A US woman who gave birth to her second child with her young daughter's help says she's since been accused of "child abuse".

Birth photographer and mum Ariel Haynes said her then two-year-old was "thrilled" to hear her mum was pregnant and asked if she could help out during the birth, according to The Sun.

"I've been a birth photographer myself for three years, and every time I went off to take photos my daughter begged to come along with me," said Haynes.

Ariel Haynes said her then two-year-old daughter Izzy was incredibly excited when she revealed she was pregnant. Photo / Supplied: www.loveisaphoto.com

"As soon as I told her she was going to have a brother or sister she asked if she could be there.

"It wasn't something I even had to think about – it was a no-brainer that she would be there."

Haynes said she ran it past her midwife, who thought it was a great idea, as did her husband Thomas.

This stunning photo shows the moment Ms Haynes' daughter Izzy caught her new baby brother Henry. Photo / Supplied: www.loveisaphoto.com

She booked a birth photographer and started preparing her daughter for what was going to happen.

"I told her that I was probably going to yell in pain and that there would be blood, but she wasn't fazed at all," Haynes said.

"I also talked her through what she could do to help me while I was in labour, like rub my back for me. She just asked if she could 'catch it' when the baby was born."

The then two-year-old had been coached by mum as to exactly what to expect during the birthing process. Photo / Supplied: www.loveisaphoto.com

Haynes woke up on the day of the birth with contractions, spending a few hours snuggled on the couch with her daughter as the pain wasn't too bad.

"I kept in touch with my midwife – who was coming to my house for a home birth – and my photographer, so she knew exactly when to come over.

"When Izzy's bedtime arrived, I didn't send her to bed. I knew I couldn't let her miss seeing her brother being born.

Ms Haynes said she didn't think she did anything wrong by letting her child help her give birth; however, some have said they think it's 'child abuse'. Photo / Supplied: www.loveisaphoto.com

"My family arrived at our house too, just in case Izzy started freaking out during the birth."

Haynes knew the baby was on his way by that evening, when Izzy started rubbing her back and telling her to relax and breathe.

"She was so excited – when the photographer and the midwife arrived she shouted, 'My brother is going to come out', with a huge grin on her face," Ms Haynes said.

"My midwife arrived, then the photographer arrived and started taking photos.

"I got into the birth pool that we'd set up in the living room, and Izzy asked if she could get in too.

"It felt totally natural to have Izzy in the pool with me. I thought she'd want to jump out after five minutes but she didn't."

Haynes said her daughter sat between her legs and when the midwife told her the baby was coming, she reached out and touched his head.

"Then, as I gave one final push, the midwife guided Izzy, and baby Henry was born into her arms.

"It was the most amazing moment – probably the best of my life."

Izzy announced to everyone: "Aw hi! Isn't my baby brother cute?!"

She also stayed in the pool as Haynes delivered the placenta.

"Then I was moved from the pool to my bed where I bonded with baby and we started our life as a family of four," said Haynes, adding that her daughter was very proud of her part in Henry's arrival.

"She loves looking at the photos and watching the video.

"She'll happily tell strangers in the supermarket that she caught her brother."

But the family has faced some backlash, as not everyone thinks it's a good idea for a young child to be involved in a birth.

"I've had people telling me I'm a terrible mother for letting Izzy watch me give birth and others calling it child abuse.

"I completely disagree. There is nothing more natural than childbirth – why shouldn't a child experience it?

"I watched my mum give birth to my sister when I was 14, and it was life changing.

"Izzy and Henry are really close. She loves helping me take care of him."