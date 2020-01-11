The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are used to promoting charitable causes: but this time, they're doing it on their terms.

Just days after dropping a bombshell on the Queen and the rest of the royal family, the Duchess has reportedly signed a deal with Disney to benefit a wildlife charity.

In a nod to her acting chops, the former Suits star will reportedly be doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

The organisation is dedicated to conserving wildlife and natural resources, ensuring a prosperous and compatible future between people and wildlife.

According to the Times, Meghan recorded the voiceover before the royal couple left for their six-week break to Canada to celebrate Christmas.

The move hints at the couple's plans to leverage Harry's royal bloodline combined with Meghan's Hollywood connections, potentially netting tens of millions in brand ambassadorships.

In May, Disney gifted the Duke and Duchess a rare watercolour Winnie-the-Pooh animation in honour of the birth of their son, Archie.

The couple are yet to officially announce the partnership, but will undoubtedly do so via social media or their (newly created) official website.

Rather than keeping a low profile after announcing they'd like to "step away" from royal duties, the Duke and Duchess have not shied away from the public eye or posting on social media. In fact their latest post – checking in with the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen – implies it's business as usual. While the post was positive in nature, the comments section was still littered with critics addressing the couple's latest PR nightmare.

"Once a fan, but not after this debacle," wrote one Instagram user.

"What a drama fest," added another.

Earlier this week, the couple's joint statement declared that they'd be seeking "financial independence" and their own "professional incomes" after withdrawing from their royal roles.

But how exactly the couple plans to navigate that remains unclear.

The statement did prompt widespread speculation that Meghan may resurrect her acting career, amid rumours the couple have already received offers to appear on reality TV and talk shows.

As it stands, the couple currently have a combined worth of $67.6 million.