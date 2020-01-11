The owner of a vegan ready-made meal business had seen orders quadruple as a direct result of the popular Netflix movie The Game Changers.

Prep owner Natalie Richards said the documentary, which argues plant-based eating is better for strength, speed and stamina, had seen her growing business take off.

The film documents the explosive rise of plant-based eating in professional sports and follows mixed martial artists James Wilks who turned to plant-based eating to recover from injury.

As well as the obvious benefits to animals the documentary claims the body is more efficient on a plant-based diet.

The star-studded production, presented by James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Lewis Hamilton, Novak Djokovic and Chris Paul, has had a staggering impact since its launch in September last year.

Strong man Patrik Baboumian (centre) and James Wilks (right) appear in The Game Changers on Netflix. Photo / Supplied

Vegan food businesses overseas reported a boost to sales and Richards said the impact of her business had been huge.

"A lot of people come into our kitchen and say they have watched the movie and it had a massive impact, they want to give plant-based meals a try."

This January also saw plant-based eating challenge 'Veganuary' kick-off which also saw Prep's customer base grow.

Increased awareness about climate change and the impact what we eat has on the planet also had an impact Richards said.

More than 90 percent of Prep's customers are meat-eaters who want to eat more plant-based food but don't know where to start she said.

"We have three different fresh meals a week and a variety of frozen meals to choose from and it is a good way to get inspiration and education about plant-based eating."

Prep had just launched a 'Meat-free Monday" challenge where the company would provide a free recipe on Friday for families to cook the nest week.

The social media-based challenge allowed participants to post photos and enter their own meat-free successes.

Richards said some of Preps' meals used such convincing meat alternatives people couldn't tell the difference.

Orders for Prep's vegan meals have quadrupled since the airing of The Game Changers on Netflix. Photo / Supplied

"I had one customer call and say she was disappointed because she couldn't eat half the meals because they had meat in them," Richards said.

"I had to say we were just really good at mimicking the taste and texture of meat."

Richards also had her own personal success stories with top sports stars swearing by her ready-made meals.

Regular customers include members of the Warriors league team and WBO light-heavyweight world titleholder Geovana Peres.

Professional boxer Geovana Peres credited Prep meals in her pre-fight training. Photo / Supplied

Richards also put her own food to the test during a recent F45 training programme. She lost 10kg in 8 weeks and transformed her fitness.

"Everyone I have spoken to about the switch to plant-based eating said they have more energy and feel stronger," Richards said.

Richards lived on her own fitness packs when doing the F45 challenge and lost 10kg in 8 weeks. Photo / Supplied

Business is growing quickly with Prep going from one woman cooking in a home kitchen to three full-time staff working out of a commercial kitchen.

The business currently offers online sales with delivery throughout Auckland.

In the next few weeks, Prep will deliver frozen meals nationwide.

Richards also wants to make Prep meals available at gyms so people can grab and go after a workout.

"The fitness packs have absolutely blown up so we just need to figure out the best way to get them to the people who want them," she said.