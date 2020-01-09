It's the news making headlines all over the world - and it was a New Zealander who first broke it.

Dan Wootton, executive editor of The Sun in the UK, published a front page story yesterday, the day before the official announcement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying "the split was imminent".

The New Zealand-born journalist broke the world exclusive with his front page in The Sun, which was confirmed by the royals a day later.

BREAKING Prince Harry and Meghan confirm my world exclusive from today that they are moving to Canada as they “carve out a progressive new role” within the Royal Family https://t.co/0VEl3kWNQ7 pic.twitter.com/X4O8GBNzO3 — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) January 8, 2020

The Kiwi editor also pointed to the Queen's latest official family portrait as a sign that not all was well between her and Prince Harry.

EXCLUSIVE Harry and Meghan have sparked a royal civil war by confirming my story from 24 hours ago that they are moving to Canada and standing down as senior royals https://t.co/NYO8pkn41I pic.twitter.com/CPsqO6Trmt — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) January 8, 2020

Wootton, originally from Lower Hutt, joined The Sun in 2013 and has been the newspaper's executive editor since March 2018.

He began his career in New Zealand, working as a columnist for the Dominion Post.

