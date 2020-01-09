On the day they announced they will be stepping down from all senior royal duties and become "financially independent", the Sussex family also gave New Zealand a subtle nod on their website.

The "About" page of the Official Website of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex, the official source of information on anything related to Meghan and Harry, features a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the Redwoods Forest, Whakarewarewa, in Rotorua, taken during their official visit to New Zealand in 2018.

And under the "Commonwealth" section, they used a Kate Sheppard quote, from our most famous suffragist who features the $10 note, to illustrate how people can bring about positive change when they work together.

"Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops," Sheppard said.

Advertisement

The couple shocked the world today with the announcement that they will "step back" from the royal family and become "financially independent".

The "About" page on the Sussex website. Photo / Sussexroyal.com

The couple released a statement detailing their decision and intentions:

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

READ MORE:

• Buckingham Palace's blunt response to Harry and Meghan's bombshell

• The photo that revealed early troubles for Harry and Meghan

• Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'considering Canada move' and dropping HRH titles

• Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share adorable new photo of Archie

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

Advertisement

The surprise development comes on the heels of mounting speculation about the couple's future, with reports claiming they had met the Prince of Wales and the Queen to discuss their role.