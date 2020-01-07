The Prince of Wales has become visibly distressed in a deeply personal video as he spoke of the "impossible and terrifying" crisis in Australia.

Prince Charles has delivered a raw and emotional video message to the Australian public as our devastating bushfire crisis rages on.

The future King of England was sombre as he admitted it was a "hopelessly inadequate way" of sending his support Down Under but explained he and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, "are thinking of you so very much at such an incredibly difficult time and in such impossible and terrifying circumstances".

READ MORE:

• Americans baffled by the size of Australia in bush fire map comparisons

• Foreign media rips into Australia over climate change policy

• Australia's bush fires: Nearly 200 people charged with fire offences

• 'Forever fires': How the Australia bush fires compare to other disasters

Advertisement

"But I did want to say that both of us have been in despair over the last several weeks watching this appalling horror unfolding in Australia and witnessing so much of what you're having to go through from this distance," the Prince of Wales said.

"Those of you who have tragically lost your properties, your houses, everything – to me it is, and to both of us, not to be believed possible. and I know how many houses have been lost.

"But above all, we wanted to say how much we've been thinking of all those remarkable, courageous, determined firefighters who have done so much and worked ceaselessly to exhaustion. And we feel so deeply for the families of those who have been lost and have lost their lives in the course of carrying out their remarkable duties, as only they can do.

"We also think of all the Australian wildlife that is destroyed in these appalling infernos, let alone everything else.

"I know, we both know, just how incredibly special and resilient the Australian people are, so I know at the end of the day, despite all this horror, you will find a way to face it all and win through.

"All I can say is that we are thinking of you, we are praying for you in the most determined way … I'm very proud to know you all."

His speech ended with a link to the Red Cross website, urging people to donate.

Prince Charles' heartfelt video follows messages from his parents, the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Advertisement