Aussie Instagram model and fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow is Australia's hottest Instagram star right now — and at least one sport team agrees.

The 25-year-old social media starlet has opened up on the attention her private message bank has been receiving recently from athletes around the world.

With more than 10 million Instagram followers, Hembrow has no shortage of flirtatious fun, but admits athletes appear particularly drawn to her DMs.

READ MORE:

• Tammy Hembrow: Instagram star's account is hacked, threaten to release 'sex tape'

• Influencer Tammy Hembrow admits to using Photoshop to edit Instagram photos

• The insane price influencer Tammy Hembrow charges for every Instagram post

• Tammy Hembrow makes $52k from a single Instagram post

Advertisement

Hembrow's relationship status remains unclear following reports she is back together with on-and-off-again partner Jahkoy Palmer — but it hasn't stopped the world's eligible bachelors from lining up for a chance to message the fitness entrepreneur.

She revealed on the Hanging With The Hembrows Podcast, which she co-hosts alongside her sisters Emilee and Amy, that an entire sport team has been trying to win her affections by sliding into her DMs.

"I swear to god, every single athlete in the world has slipped into my DMs," she said.

When refusing to identify the athletes she claims have reached out to her, Hembrow instead read out an example of the messages she says she receives from athletes.

"Are you still with yours? Asking for a friend," Hembrow read from her phone.

She then claimed the aspiring Romeo's entire team has reached out to her.

"Everyone who's on that whole team has messaged me," she said with a cheeky grin.

She also said it's not just athletes who she has given the cold shoulder to with actors and musical artists.

Advertisement

"If it's a guy who I think is super hot and cool, I might reply and let them take me on a date," she said before admitting that she normally ignores her busy DMs.

She recently told the same podcast she has been limiting the amount of Photoshop editing that goes into each of her highly-publicised Instagram posts.

She claims her skin and eyes are the only parts she considers editing.

Tammy rose to fame after documenting her post-pregnancy body transformation and sharing her HIIT workouts on Instagram.

The model now has her own exercise app, Tammy Fit, as well as clothing line Saski Collection.

She shares her two children, son Wolf, 3, and daughter Saskia, 2, with her ex-fiance Reece Hawkins who she broke up with in June 2018.

While she's been a successful Instagram influencer and model for years, Tammy's star skyrocketed last year when she made an infamous exit from Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party in Los Angeles.

Tammy was photographed being taken out of the party face down on a stretcher and later told her fans in a YouTube video that she had "pretty much collapsed".

"Honestly, I'm like super embarrassed about it," Tammy said, adding that she had been battling exhaustion in the lead-up to the party.