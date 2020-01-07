Prepare to see a lot more of Joaquin Phoenix looking, well, exactly the same.

The Joker star sported a custom-made Stella McCartney tuxedo – complete with bow tie – to the Golden Globes yesterday, and he plans to wear the same suit to every single Hollywood awards show this season.

British designer McCartney revealed Phoenix – who is expected to be nominated for a string of gongs, including an Oscar – will sport the suit that she designed to each event, in an effort "to reduce waste".

The actor won for his role as the Joker in 'Joker'. Photo / Getty Images

"This man is a winner … wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet," McCartney said in a statement posted to her label's social media feeds.

"He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you."

McCartney is known for being sustainability conscious, shunning animal products for "vegetarian" materials that doesn't include "leather, skin, fur or feathers".

Vegetarian fashion designer Stella McCartney. Photo / Getty Images

Phoenix, 45, won a Golden Globe for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama" for his role as Batman villain the Joker in Joker, giving an acceptance speech about climate change, veganism and even touching on the Australian bushfires.

"It's really nice that so many people have come up and sent well wishes to Australia but we have to do more than that..... we don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs," Phoenix told the star-studded audience at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Lifelong vegan Phoenix reportedly also used his influence to persuade the Hollywood Foreign Press to make this year's Golden Globes meatless (Phoenix executive produced a documentary, The Animal People, in 2019).

Meatime, UK-based McCartney's clothes, shoes and accessories still command luxury price-tags, despite being leather-free.

She famously designed the white halter-neck dress Meghan Markle wore to her wedding reception in 2018.

"I think one of the biggest compliments is when I know people go in and buy a Falabella bag or a pair of shoes, or a faux leather skirt, and they have no idea they're not real leather," McCartney told Vogue in 2017.

"I think that's really where it becomes sexy. Where you're not just providing an alternative … you're creating a great product."