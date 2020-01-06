New Zealand Playboy model and Playmate of The Year Jaylene Cook is the latest public figure to use her work to try to raise money for the victims of the Australian bushfires.

Cook, who has nearly half a million followers on Instagram, has started a Patreon crowdfunding page to help Australia.

Users can donate $15 to view a photo set of the Kiwi Playboy model posing completely naked, all for a good cause.

A $100 donation gets users access to the model's entire nude uncensored archive on Patreon.

Cook, who previously made headlines when she posed naked atop Mt Taranaki, is hoping to use her online influence to raise money to help those affected by the devastating bushfires in Australia.

"As bushfires continue to devastate communities all over Australia, I couldn't shake the feeling of my heavy heart and like so many others, I wanted to help - I just didn't know how," she wrote on Instagram.

"I have decided that 100 per cent of proceeds from my Patreon account this month will be donated to benefit those directly affected, including the firefighters on the front line, the people who have lost everything and the animals who will continue to suffer from this tragedy. Together we CAN make a difference," she added.

In a previous post, the model urged followers to donate as much as they can and asked those with influence on social media to use it to spread awareness about the scale of the devastation in Australia.