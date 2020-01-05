The 65-year-old media mogul - who is ready to hit the road for her "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour" - insisted she is "low maintenance" and doesn't make any outlandish requests when staying in hotels and even tries to avoid some of their hefty charges by bringing her own food.

She said: "In every hotel there's going to be sparkling water and avocados, which I try to bring my own. When I'm in the country I bring my own avocados because I grow them. And also it's so much cheaper, because you know what they charge in a hotel for an avocado? It's ridiculous.

"Can never go anywhere without truffle zest. Now they've got hot truffle zest, so I have that.

"I always have like oranges and bananas in the room, and that's it. I'm so low maintenance."

When she's away from home, Oprah admitted it is a challenge to "stay on point" but she does her best to maintain her regular routines.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "Maintaining that healthy routine when you're on the road [is important], because you know you want to hang out with the crew. You like to have a couple drinks after the show.

"No! You have to go to bed, get your sleep and get your rest. So it's staying on track, on point, when you're on the road. It's hard."

The media mogul doesn't make New Year's resolutions but likes to choose one word to define her plans for the year ahead.

She explained: "My word for this year is purpose.

"You know how you can't even figure out what you did in the year because your life's so full? So now I just go back and I look through my phone. So I was doing that on New Year's Eve, looking through the phone, and I was doing a lot of things, but I wasn't doing a lot of things with purpose.

"So my thing this year is, don't do anything unless you have an intention and a purpose behind it. Purpose."