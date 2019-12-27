A Canadian restaurant has admitted to turning away Prince Harry and Meghan who needed somewhere to eat for Christmas.

After refusing to spend Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham and instead spending it alone in Canada - the royal couple attempted to find a resteraunt to eat at.

But according to the New York Post, when their security team reached out to reserve a table at a fancy waterfront eatery, they were turned down.

Bev Koffel, who owns Deep Cove Chalet told the Post she met the Sussex royals' security team last week to discuss hosting the couple - but that her husband, chef Pierre Koffel, turned down their reservation due to the tight security involved.

"Horth Hill's become a very popular place now," said Koffel. "And they jog around, so they've been seen," she added.

"It's kind of exciting. I hope everything goes fine for them. They're breaking away from tradition and I just wish them all the best."

The restaurant is reportedly a popular wedding destination, and serves seafood specialties such as oyster soup, steamed clams and caviar.

As the royal family celebrated Christmas at Sandringham with the Queen, Meghan, Prince Harry and baby Archie spent the day with the Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland, in Vancouver.

After their own "bumpy" year, the couple chose to have a quiet, private Christmas away from the cameras in Canada, although The Vancouver Sun reports they have been seen hiking in Horth Hill regional park on Vancouver Island, and jogging in the neighbouring town of North Saanich.