Going on a reality TV show can usually guarantee you at least two things: Prime time airtime and plenty of headlines.

But increasingly for the women of Married At First Sight Australia, starring on the hit Channel 9 show means Instagram fame - and big money.

Here's how this year's stars made a big splash on social media.

Martha

With nearly 300,000 Instagram followers, Martha Kalifatidis is undoubtedly the biggest star to emerge from this year's MAFS.

Advertisement

The Instagram queen worked as a makeup artist prior to her reality TV stint and has successfully channelled her beauty knowledge into endorsement deals.

Martha has worked as an ambassador for discount shopping website Shopback, clothing brands Pretty Little Thing and countless beauty brands.

According to Influencer Marketing Hub Martha can make up to $1468 per sponsored Instagram post, the highest of all the MAFS stars.

In July, Martha posted a selfie of her wearing a mask from new beauty brand Aceology. The masks sold out in a matter of hours after her photo was shared, netting the company a cool $16,000.

"We saw an instant spike in traffic, and our social team were inundated with DMs asking how they could purchase the masks after Martha revealed she loves them," a spokesperson said at the time.

"We had our best sales day to date with hundreds of orders in 18 hours, not bad considering we only launched in April this year.

"We never expected to completely sell out of the masks. We truly underestimated the power of Instagram and social influence."

Jessika

Jessika was easily the most divisive MAFS cast member after her affair with Dan Webbs during the show. But since appearing on MAFS the Perth native has channelled her reality TV infamy into cash.

Advertisement

She's made paid nightclub appearances, spruiked sex toys as well as numerous other products on Instagram.

According to Influencer Marketing Hub her more than 216,000 followers means she can command up to $1078 per sponsored posts, but Jessika has claimed her real earnings are much higher.

Jessika told Daily Mail Australia she didn't have to pay for things such as clothes or meals out anymore thanks to her fame and was making between $8000 to $10,000 from Instagram.

"You know what, I'm going to tell the truth … I don't have to pay for anything," she told the website.

Ines

Like Jessika, Ines was shoehorned as one of the MAFS villains, however, has managed to carve a successful career spruiking products on Instagram since the show ended.

With more than 158,000 followers, Ines can command up to $788 per sponsored Instagram post.

Since MAFS she's shared posts promoting everything from Booby Tape, a fake tan drying powder and an at-home laser hair removal kit.

In July Ines, a former legal assistant, said she'd never have to work a full time job again thanks to the hit reality show.

"I don't need to (work). I will probably never have to go back to a 9-5 job," she told the Herald Sun.

"Instagram is huge, the power of Instagram is so massive. I just want to work for myself."

Jules

Last but not least, Jules Robinson has also managed to carve out an impressive career post-MAFS.

The former hairdresser is an ambassador for the likes of Olay, Huawei and weight loss program WW.

Jules was able to use WW to lose 8kg in the lead up to her second (legal) wedding to Cam Merchant.

The couple broadcast their wedding on Channel 9's A Current Affair for a reported six-figure sum.

Jules and Cam went to great length to keep details of their wedding a secret, amid reports they had also secured discounts from vendors in exchange for media coverage.

Since their wedding aired on TV Jules has been sharing plenty of photos from the event, including details about her dress, cake and even the shoes she and her bridesmaids wore.