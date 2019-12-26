Princess Martha Louise of Norway's ex-husband has taken his own life.

Ari Behn's death has left the palace stunned and family and friends grief-stricken as members of the royal family pay tribute to the father-of-three, who died by suicide on Christmas Day, aged 47.

The author and artist leaves behind his three daughters, Maud, 16, Leah, 14 and Emma, 11, who he shares with Princess Martha, 48.

Former Norwegian royal Ari Behn said Kevin Spacey groped him. Photo / Supplied

The couple married in 2002 and divorced in 2017.

Mr Behn's manager announced the tragedy while King Harald – the Princess' dad – paid heartfelt tribute to the writer.

The 82-year-old monarch said: "It is with great sadness that the Queen and I have received the message of Ari Behn's passing.

In 2017 Behn claimed Kevin Spacey groped him at a VIP banquet 10 years prior after suggesting they go out for a smoke.

"Ari has been an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him."

A statement from the Crown Prince family added: "For us, Ari was a good friend, a dear family member and a wonderful uncle, with whom we shared many of life's small and big moments.

"It is with great sadness that we have received the message of his passing away."

Denmark-born Behn was seen as a controversial partner for Princess Martha Louise, the only daughter and eldest child of King Harald and Queen Sonja when they wed in 2002.

Behn met his future wife through his mother, who was the Princess's physiotherapy tutor.

He was best known then as the author of a short book, Sad as Hell, but attracted controversy from the royal family upon the discovery of a television program he had written that depicted sex workers taking drugs in Las Vegas.

Geir Hakonsund, Mr Behn's manager, said of his passing: "It is with sadness in our hearts that we, the closest relatives of Ari Behn, announce today that he has taken his life.

"We ask for respect for our privacy in the coming time."

In 2017, Mr Behn claimed Hollywood star Kevin Spacey groped him when they met during a Nobel Peace Prize party 10 years prior.

He alleged he was propositioned by the disgraced actor.

The House of Cards star met with the then-royal while he was hosting the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo along with Uma Thurman.

Mr Behn told Norwegian radio station P4: "We had a nice conversation, he was sat next to me.

"After five minutes, he says, 'Hey, let's go out and have a cigarette', and then he touched me right on the balls under the table."

Mr Behn said he was so put out all he could say was "eh, maybe later".

Spacey did not respond to the allegation, one of many made at the same time.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.