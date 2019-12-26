North West now owns a slice of pop culture history.

As a Christmas present for her six-year-old daughter, Kim Kardashian purchased a custom velvet jacket worn by Michael Jackson to Elizabeth Taylor's 65th birthday party in 1997 and again at a screening of his movie Ghosts.

"North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this," Kardashian, 39, said on her Instagram story. "We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas."

Kardashian West shared a photo of the famous clothing item on her Instagram stories. Photo / Instagram

Kardashian made the winning bid of US$94,779 (NZ$145,000) at the auction held by Julien's Auctions in October, according to E! News. It was only expected to sell for between US$15,000 and US$30,000, Julien's said ahead of the auction.

Some alterations were made to the jacket so that it could fit North now. The body and sleeves can be lengthened again as she grows up.

The jacket was designed by Jackson's longtime fashion collaborators Dennis Tompkins and Michael Bush and features a vine motif, white stones, pearls and rhinestone tassels, according to Julien's.

Stormi's insane Christmas present from Kris Jenner. Photo / YouTube

North is already building a wardrobe to envy, including a $10,000 Hermès Birkin bag.

The seven-year-old is the eldest daughter of Kim and Kanye, who also have four-year-old son Saint, one-year-old daughter Chicago and seven-month-old son Psalm.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi received a Christmas gift just as extravagant from her grandmother Kris Jenner – a two-storey playhouse complete with a kitchenette and balcony, the size of a studio apartment.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch was filmed by her daughter, Kylie Jenner, tearily presenting Stormi with the cubby set up in the make-up mogul's backyard.

In the footage filmed for Kylie's YouTube channel, Kris Jenner was emotional as she talked about designing the playhouse to mimic the one Kylie had when she was a young girl – revealing she sourced the same furniture for the fit-out.

The 21-year-old billionaire – wearing diamante antlers – also unveiled her lavish Christmas decorations to followers during the video.

Stormi is the daughter of Kylie and rapper Travis Scott, who the reality star split from earlier this year amid rumours Scott had cheated with a woman named Rojean Kar.