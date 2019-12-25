If you've awkwardly run into an ex this Christmas, you're not alone.

A man's Twitter thread has gone viral after he revealed he bumped into his ex boyfriend at church - and the ex was there with his wife and children.

"Just been to midnight mass with my mum and next to me was a man I hooked up with last summer....and next to him was his wife and children that I had no knowledge of," wrote Twitter user Daniel Andrew.

Just been to midnight mass with my mum and next to me was a man I hooked up with last summer....and next to him was his wife and children that I had no knowledge of 🙂 pic.twitter.com/KlTAQYzSwp — Dan (@dxnielandrew_) December 25, 2019

Can I add we went on 7 dates before he told me he couldn’t be with me because his job was too hectic. Never realised his job was stay at home dad xxx — Dan (@dxnielandrew_) December 25, 2019

He went on to reveal that later that same day he dumped into his ex and his family again at the local pub - and his ex proceeded to message him on Instagram asking him to "meet him outside xx".

He shared screenshots of the messages from his ex, which read "Dan please hear me out, I can't stop thinking about you."

Anyway that’s over now just remembered he is literal trash xx pic.twitter.com/v0udIEYdlD — Dan (@dxnielandrew_) December 25, 2019

He forgot. Photo / Twitter

When Andew asked why his ex never told him that he was married to a woman and had children, his ex simply replied "I forgot."

The ex then promised to leave his wife and children for Andrew.

Twitter followers quickly became engrossed in the dramatic tale, and begged for it to be turned into a movie.

"We need a feature film. Who could play you and daddy?" asked one follower.

"Well I seem to be a pro at playing myself when it comes to men so I'll PLAY myself in the film if you get me xo," replied Andrew.