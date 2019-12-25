You could call it Mike Hosking's telling off T-shirt.

But it's also now his Christmas T-shirt, courtesy of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The broadcaster today proudly wore his Christmas gift from Ardern, a white T-shirt with a print of the pair mid-debate during an interview in October.

"I heart Tuesdays" is printed below the image, in reference to the day of the Prime Minister's regular interview slot on Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking Breakfast.

"Mike, do you know how ridiculous you sound right now," Ardern had said to Hosking in the moment now immortalised on cotton and part of his wardrobe of choice for Christmas Day barbecue duties.

"It's not ridiculous," the broadcaster had replied when the Prime Minister took him to task for saying her Government was soft on the war against drugs.

Broadcaster Mike Hosking proudly wears his Christmas gift from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - a T-shirt immortalising a verbal stoush between the pair in October. Photo / Supplied

The interview moved on, and the news cycle with it.

But Ardern showed she hadn't forgotten when she presented the T-shirt to Hosking this month.

In a video of the moment, the pair reminisced on Hosking's gift to Ardern - also a T-shirt - the previous year, and his disappointment that he'd never seen her wear it.

"I thought we could improve on [the T-shirt gift] somewhat", Ardern said before presenting her gift.

"Oh no, have you got a special T-shirt for me?" Hosking replied, before both agreed they "both heart Tuesdays".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's daughter, Neve Gayford, pictured with her parents in May, received a pint-sized dust buster from broadcaster Mike Hosking for Christmas. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Hosking had a special gift for the Prime Minister's daughter, Neve.

The 18-month-old is now the proud owner of a tot-sized, neutral-toned dust buster with Hosking's face on the front.

"I don't want you to think this is a sexist gift either," Hosking told the Prime Minister, noting his well-known love of cleaning.

"Because you know no one likes to vacuum more than me."

Ardern thanked Hosking, noting her daughter already had an interest in the household chores.

"She loves to sweep."