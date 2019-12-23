A woman dialled 999 to report that her "a** is on fire" after eating a chicken korma, Cambs Times reported.

The Cambridgeshire police received the call during this festive season, the busiest time of year, where a woman was demanding to see paramedics after suffering the consequences of eating an overly spicy curry.

During the call, she told the operator that she feared she could be stuck on the toilet for the next several hours.

"I need the paramedics because I think I'm going to be on the toilet for three hours," the woman said on the phone.

The caller then shouts: "THIS IS NOT A PRANK CALL. MY A** IS ON FIRE."

"Ok, don't you think you need to call the medical team then?," the call handler replies, before the conversation ends.

A superintendent told Cambs Times that: "We need people to think before they call us and only dial 999 in a genuine emergency.

"Misuse use of our 999 service could cause a delay in us answering the phone to genuine emergencies and could even lead to the arrest of the hoax caller and even a prison sentence."

The week before Christmas last year had Cambridgeshire police dealing with 4083 calls ranging from crime reports to time-wasting hoaxes.

According to authorities, callers have rung the central hub in the past for ridiculous reasons such as to letting them know their bank card has been missing or the bins have not been collected on time.