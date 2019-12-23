Kiwis have slammed a Chinese man who has gone viral on Twitter, claiming to be the inventor of the "tornado beer drinking style" — when it was already invented five years ago in New Zealand.
Pangzai has gained a fan base of 133,000 followers after posting videos of him swirling his drink down like a tornado.
However, the man has been called out by Kiwis who say that the credit of the trick, actually named the "vortex", goes to the deceased Kiwi comedian Johnny Danger.
Pangzai videos have sparked a controversial debate on social media, with some praising him for his new invention.
READ MORE:
• Johnny Danger's last picture posted only hours before he died
• Motorbike mates realised only later Johnny Danger missing
• Stuntman Johnny Danger killed in motorcycle accident in deadly afternoon on Auckland roads
• Stuntman Johnny Danger, killed in motorbike crash, an 'absolute legend'
"You have the strength of 10 kings," one replied to his tornado drinking video.
"Awesome video king. Please continue the hard work you put into these videos and thank you for everything," another Tweeted.
However, others pointed out that the drinking trick had been around for five years and was originally created by Danger.
"New Zealanders will be laughing at this," one user commented.
"That's what we in NZ call a vortex or vorteke, been done here for a while now," another added.
"I'm pretty sure Johnny Danger started this in NZ!" a third declared.
The drinking trick also has an New Zealand account, with more 5500 followers, where people send in their "long white or beer vortex's".