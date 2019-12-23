Kiwis have slammed a Chinese man who has gone viral on Twitter, claiming to be the inventor of the "tornado beer drinking style" — when it was already invented five years ago in New Zealand.

Pangzai has gained a fan base of 133,000 followers after posting videos of him swirling his drink down like a tornado.

However, the man has been called out by Kiwis who say that the credit of the trick, actually named the "vortex", goes to the deceased Kiwi comedian Johnny Danger.

Tornado tutorial🌪🌪🌪🍺🍻🍺. Swirl the bottle clockwise or anticlockwise, not shake it back and forth, to make the beer spin like a tornado in the bottle🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪. This is why I call it "Tornado". Hope you can master it. #Pangzai #Tornado pic.twitter.com/V8VpNIkYGJ — Pangzai (@hebeipangzai) November 16, 2019

Pangzai videos have sparked a controversial debate on social media, with some praising him for his new invention.

"You have the strength of 10 kings," one replied to his tornado drinking video.

"Awesome video king. Please continue the hard work you put into these videos and thank you for everything," another Tweeted.

However, others pointed out that the drinking trick had been around for five years and was originally created by Danger.

This my peoples is what i like to call THE VORTEX! The fastest way to drink a bottle of liquad Instagram; johnny_b_brow Posted by Johnny danger on Wednesday, 1 October 2014

"New Zealanders will be laughing at this," one user commented.

"That's what we in NZ call a vortex or vorteke, been done here for a while now," another added.

"I'm pretty sure Johnny Danger started this in NZ!" a third declared.

The drinking trick also has an New Zealand account, with more 5500 followers, where people send in their "long white or beer vortex's".