Are you a boomer struggling to understand the millennial in your life? A new Herald series, Who Wants To Be A Millennial? is here to help.

"That's lit. You slay. Throw some shade."

Millennial lingo is becoming increasingly complicated and a new mixed bag of sayings is making it hard for the oldies to keep up.

Don't worry, we're here to help with our new "game show", Who Wants To Be A Millennial?

Each day, resident boomer (okay, he's actually only 48) Chris Reed, will spin a wheel containing eight bits of millennial slang. When it stops, he'll try to work out what the word, or words, it stops on means.

If he gets stuck, which let's face it, he almost inevitably will, our resident Cool Young Person Sinead Corcoran will help him out.

WORD OF THE DAY: "SHADE"

In an absolute plot twist - Chris finally guessed a word correctly.

"I actually know this one, because the point of this whole game is so you can throw shade at me - so you can mock me," he said to Sinead.

"100 percent." she replied. "That's exactly right."