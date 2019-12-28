Are you a boomer struggling to understand the millennial in your life? A new Herald series, Who Wants To Be A Millennial? is here to help.

"That's lit. You slay. Throw some shade."

Millennial lingo is becoming increasingly complicated and a new mixed bag of sayings is making it hard for the oldies to keep up.

Don't worry, we're here to help with our new "game show", Who Wants To Be A Millennial?

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• More work, more sleep: New study offers glimpse of daily life as a millennial

• Millennials buying houseplants to improve their moods

• Premium - Millennials take pot shots at Boomers, but Generation X rules the roost in Parliament

• How millennials have ruined dinner parties

Each day, resident boomer (okay, he's actually only 48) Chris Reed, will spin a wheel containing eight bits of millennial slang. When it stops, he'll try to work out what the word, or words, it stops on means.

If he gets stuck, which let's face it, he almost inevitably will, our resident Cool Young Person Sinead Corcoran will help him out.

WORD OF THE DAY: "EXTRA"

Chris took a couple of desperate stabs in the dark at the definition of Extra.

"Is it to do with a newspaper? Or chewing gum?"

Unfortunately, he was very far off

Sinead kindly set him straight with the millennial definition as being "over the top, excessive or dramatic behavior."

She explained an example of "extra" would be turning up to your family Christmas event in a sparkly ball gown - in an attempt to show everyone else up.

Advertisement

Honestly - who would do that though?