As the whole country tries to relax in the full heat of summer, a house doctor says the best way to cool down is by using a blow fan a different way.

Dr Nelson Lebo, Eco Design Advisor for the Palmerston North City Council, says having a fan blowing hot around a room is not an efficient way to cool down.

He says we need to use our conventional fans as an exhaust, to extract the hot air out of the house.



"We're going to take this fan and take it out of the room and get it in a door and window and pointing out," Dr Lebo said.

"In the late afternoon when your house is really warm and the outdoor temp starts to drop we want to pull all of the hot air out of your house and pull all of the cool air in.

"It's really handy to have an indoor/outdoor thermometer so you know exactly when the afternoon air is cooler than your indoor air - that's when you turn your fan on.

"The thing to remember is to treat your house like a wind tunnel at night, but like a chilly bin during the day by shutting your curtains and keeping the cool air in," Dr Lebo said.

Dr Lebo guarantees if you follow these steps, you'll 'save pennies' every day.