A photo of a young Meghan Markle posted online with her former high school boyfriend has resurfaced - and fans are confused with how little the royal has aged.

The old image taken during the festive season features Miss Markle, aged 16 at the time, with her then-boyfriend Luis Segura.

At the time, Meghan, now 38, was attending Immaculate Heart High School, according to The Sun.

The image was posted with the caption: "16 year old Meghan Markle [poses] with her first boyfriend Luis Segura at a high school Christmas dance in 1997".

Fans have been left amazed by a newly unearthed photo of Meghan Markle at her high school formal. Photo / Instagran

The Instagram post has garnered more than 63,000 "likes".

One person wrote: "She still looks the same, good genes."

Another commented: "She hasn't changed."

Meghan Markle has always been beautiful but a new photo of her at her high school prom has stunned Instagram fans. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan's former high school teacher recently spoke of the princess saying she was "always a leader among her school friends" and "stood up for the underdog".

Teaching the Duchess until she was 13 years old, Ilise Faye added: "School was important to her, learning was important and she had a voice."