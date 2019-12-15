A photo of a young Meghan Markle posted online with her former high school boyfriend has resurfaced - and fans are confused with how little the royal has aged.
The old image taken during the festive season features Miss Markle, aged 16 at the time, with her then-boyfriend Luis Segura.
At the time, Meghan, now 38, was attending Immaculate Heart High School, according to The Sun.
The image was posted with the caption: "16 year old Meghan Markle [poses] with her first boyfriend Luis Segura at a high school Christmas dance in 1997".
The Instagram post has garnered more than 63,000 "likes".
One person wrote: "She still looks the same, good genes."
Another commented: "She hasn't changed."
Meghan's former high school teacher recently spoke of the princess saying she was "always a leader among her school friends" and "stood up for the underdog".
Teaching the Duchess until she was 13 years old, Ilise Faye added: "School was important to her, learning was important and she had a voice."