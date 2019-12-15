You wanted more whinging about Westfield? You got it!

Last week we ripped to shreds just a few of the annoying kinds of people you find at your local shopping centre. Specifically, we targeted idiots who forget how to walk properly. Whether it's people who don't stand to the left of the escalator or people who feel the need to FaceTime-and-walk, we let 'em have it.

Of course, Westfield is a jungle and there are many more species of annoying people. You readers put pen to paper about these clowns and I couldn't agree more. So here is another round of Your Letters, Reprinted Without Permission.

"The slow walkers kill me – or the ones that stop right at the bottom escalators to have a chat while you're supposed to somehow fly over them so you don't get your damn jeans caught in the damn escalator step and die horribly while they bloody discuss where to go for lunch," Micaela Talbot wrote.

Too bloody right, Micaela. These people are the worst. Where are our bodies supposed to go if we can't get off the damn thing?

There's a lot of bad behaviour happening on Westfield escalators. One time I saw an Eastern Suburbs mum – wearing one of those annoying kaftans – standing in the middle of the escalator and scrolling through her phone, not letting anyone around her. The escalator then sucked up her kaftan and tore it to shreds #Karma4Kaftans.

Speaking of escalators, I was on one at Westfield Bondi Junction last weekend heading up to Target and a random dad let one rip. All of us bozos behind him on the escalator then got slowly dragged through the fart.

Melissa Garcia offered a brilliant tactic to deal with losers who don't look up from their phones while walking.

"I purposely DON'T move out of the way of people coming towards me while texting. If we crash into each other it's not my fault," she wrote. Excellent tip. I'm more than happy to sustain injuries if it means moulding society to my personal expectations.

Troy Hughes can't stand people "using public spaces for a nap". Keen observation, Troy. Extremely accurate. There's a couch out the front of one of the bookshops at my local Westfield and weirdos are always napping on it.

And Jake Thompson really hit the nail on the head with his insight: "People who run into friends and block aisles to catch up sh*t me as well. Go lounge around the fruit and veg department."

This was a personal favourite because he slagged off annoying people but also fruit and veg.