All of this hoo-ha about Caitlyn Jenner being hard done by and not having a supportive family in the Kardashians has me really worked up.

Say what you want about the Kardashians. Rich, spoiled, not talented … We get it. It's ridiculous they still cop this chat despite being one of the most successful families in the world but whatever, that's not what I'm here to argue, reports News.com.au.

There is one thing you can't deny about the reality TV stars, and that is that each and every one of them have admirable family values, especially momager, Kris Jenner.

I've been watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians since day one, so I like to think of myself as a bit of an expert in the category.

I wouldn't say I'm a diehard fan, but I have followed their journey and I really respect what they stand for. They have each others backs. They drop everything to support each other. They're fiercely loyal to one another, and that's something to be admired.

Caitlyn on the other hand, not so much.

KARDASHIANS ATTACKED FOR 'NOT SUPPORTING' CAITLYN

Last weekend, Caitlyn became the first person in history to be booted from the UK's I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and not be greeted by family.

This caused uproar among fans, with Twitter going wild and attacking the Kardashians for being unsupportive.

It came after Caitlyn made sly comments on the reality show about her family – Khloe Kardashian, 35 – in particular (who she has been a parent to since Khloe was five years old). She said the pair hadn't spoken in "five to six years" because Khloe was "p***ed off" at her, adding she wasn't sure what Khloe's "issues" were.

This is total bulls**t. She knows exactly what her issues were.

Caitlyn has done a fantastic job at controlling the narrative of the feud between herself and the Kardashian family, particularly with ex-wife, Kris, and stepdaughter Khloe, making vague comments about their falling out and leaving the window open for people to assume their issues are because they might be transphobic.

This is the biggest low blow and so far from the truth.

Let this be clear. No one in the Kardashian family had an issue with Caitlyn's transition. In fact, there's several instances where they have supported her and been by her side through the early days of her transition.

Khloe, Kim and Kourtney all accompanied Caitlyn to the ESPY Awards in October 2015, just weeks after she came out, where Caitlyn was honoured with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for bravery.

They all teared up in the audience as Caitlyn delivered an inspirational speech.

Years ago in 2009, just as the family were becoming famous, Khloe was already a furious supporter of gay and lesbian rights, and regularly talked about it on her then weekly radio show.

At the time she was asked to host a contest in Miami which featured cross-dressing contestants attired like her (there was a running joke Khloe looked like a trans person).

Despite the potential to rock her confidence for having her appearance judged, Khloe completely embraced the event and the community, making everyone feel loved and supported.

Khloe also bought Caitlyn several pairs of high heels as a gift after she came out.

CRACKS IN THEIR RELATIONSHIP

Their feud was said to have started with Caitlyn's famous 2015 Vanity Fair cover where she came out to the world. In the interview, she hurled blame on Kris (the pair split the year before after 25 years together) for the breakdown of their marriage.

"Twenty per cent was gender and 80 per cent was the way I was treated," Caitlyn said of Kris, literally out of the blue.

Kris was seen reacting to the story on KUWTK four months later, saying: "We had this great life and not one nice word," Kris said to Kim over the phone. "It just sums up that I'm this piece of s**t person who was mean."

Khloe addressed the cover story on The Howard Stern Show in early 2016, saying the family had an issue with being the last to be told about Caitlyn's transition, and that "business people" knew first.

"We felt so like, 'what the f**k? We've been asking you and why do business people know?' I never want someone to feel like they have one-up on our family. We are a family. We've never turned our backs on each other yet with all the clusterf**ks of s**t that's happened in our lives, why would we now?

"I don't give a f**k what you want to do – just stop lying to us about things … Just lay it on the table, what are we doing? What's happening? Even then he didn't tell us … we didn't know when he was going to start fully dressing as Caitlyn."

Caitlyn then told off Kris on the phone (this was shown on KUWTK) saying that Khloe was "out there talking s**t about me. I don't want her talking about me, OK? You don't go on Howard Stern and call me a liar."

Oh, but it was OK for you to talk about Kris in your interview and completely blindside her?

The hypocrisy is insane.

Despite requesting she not be discussed in the press, Caitlyn had only just begun her public tirade against the Kardashian family.

CAITLYN'S PUBLIC JABS

On Father's Day in 2016, Caitlyn said Kylie Jenner was her "favourite daughter" on Instagram. "Why, because it's Father's Day and she's the only one that invited me over," she told her followers.

According to Mail Online, Kim Kardashian West later said this wasn't true and she had invited Caitlyn for brunch.

Then things became irreparable when Caitlyn released her book, The Secrets of My Life, in 2017, with revelations such as a) Khloe had an issue with her transition, b) Kris knew she wanted to be a woman all along (Kris disputes this), c) Kris was the reason Caitlyn became estranged from her older sister, and d) KUWTK was actually Caitlyn's idea, and Kris took credit for it.

In a subsequent episode of KUWTK, Kris claimed, "Everything that she says is made up. I've never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life," Kris was seen saying.

KARDASHIANS HIT BACK

Kim then commented on the issue on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later that month, revealing Caitlyn was not honest in the book about some things.

"It's taken her a really long time to be honest with herself so I don't expect her to be honest with my mum now. It's just so hurtful. I wish her all the success in the world but not at our expense," she said.

Despite maintaining a close relationship with the two daughters she had with Kris, Kendall and Kylie, Kendall broke her silence in June 2017 and expressed her frustration.

"I spoke to Kim about Dad's book and heard about all the stuff she was saying in it and how a lot of it is so not true," Kendall tells her mum Kris on their reality show.

"The weird part is I don't think it's purposeful lying, I think she really just thinks that's what happened … and then she goes around dissing the Kardashians but those are the kids that you raised, if you have a problem with them you raised them.

"It makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing them for no reason, that's insane."

But Caitlyn kept going. After undergoing gender reassignment surgery in late 2017, the family found out about it in the media. Caitlyn told British TV host Piers Morgan she didn't trust any of them not to leak it to the media.

An unhappy Khloe ranted about it on the show, saying, "(Imitating Caitlyn) 'I'm the victim, I'm the victim, they don't want to see me'. Oh f**k off and it's not because you're trans," Khloe said. "That's not why I'm not talking to you. I'm not talking to you because you're a bad, mean person."

IT'S NOT JUST THE KARDASHIANS

It seems Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie are all now on good terms with Caitlyn, the group seen celebrating her 70th birthday in October. Kris and Khloe were nowhere to be seen.

But it's not just members of the Kardashian clan Caitlyn has fallen out with.

Her own son, Brody Jenner, who was born during her marriage to Linda Thompson prior to Kris, does not have a relationship with Caitlyn either.

Brody, who starred on The Hills, had accused Caitlyn of barely being a part of his life when he was a kid, saying she was always with the Kardashians.

While claiming on the reboot of the show earlier this year they finally started to make amends, Brody said Caitlyn randomly didn't attend his wedding to now ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter last year.

"Honestly, it really did hurt, and I would have loved to have had her there. But she had better things to do. Apparently," Brody said to his mother on the show.

So before you blame the Kardashians, remember one of Caitlyn's other kids to someone else also isn't a fan of her behaviour.

When Caitlyn walked out of I'm A Celeb, she had no support because she isolated herself from her own family.