If you're stressing out about how you're going to afford all your Christmas shopping, don't fret.

New research says that gifts come a poor seventh place in a list of what New Zealanders most look forward to this season.

Research by the Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC) shows that time with family was far and away the most important – 62% of us rate this number one, with summer weather coming second at 37% and time off work third at 33%.

These were followed by Christmas food, time with friends, and the Christmas spirit of love and peace.

Only 13% of people rated giving or exchanging gifts as something they looked forward to - with many people dreading shopping, commercialism and the cost of Christmas.

Interim Retirement Commissioner Peter Cordtz says one way to counter the anxiety of spending at this time of year is to talk with your family and agree ways to keep down Christmas costs.

"Have a discussion about what Christmas means to you and set your expectations together, in the context of what you've got coming up in 2020 and your long term goals," says Cordtz.

"It will take the pressure off you and everyone in your whānau. None of us wants to start a new year behind the eight ball having spent too much over Christmas."