Tyler "Ninja" Blevins may have 22 million followers on YouTube and be worth an estimated $22.7 million, but when it comes to cutting bread he's somewhat out of his depth.

A cooking show clip of the YouTube millionaire - who rose to fame through his gaming exploits on Fortnite and who regularly clocks more than 1 million views per post - is getting a less enthusiastic reaction after it showed Blevins stumped over how to cut bread.

Blevins, known as "Ninja" online, has been a dedicated gamer for much of his life to become Fortnite's top streamer.

i just watched 28 year old tyler "ninja" blevins struggle to figure out how to cut two slices of bread out of a loaf pic.twitter.com/4TJm1BOR6o — rob (@itsroblaw) December 10, 2019

Judging by a viral clip from his appearance on YouTube cooking show Bon Appétit, he hasn't spent a lot of the time in the kitchen lately.

Advertisement

The recipe in question seems fairly simple, as Blevins is guided by professional chef Carla Music to make an egg-in-a-hole bacon and cheese sandwich.

Unfortunately, the YouTube star is stumped at an early stage. And we mean a really early stage - cutting the bread.

In a clip that his since gone viral on Twitter, Blevins appears perplexed trying to find the best way to tackle the bread-slicing manoeuvre, despite Music's best attempts to talk him through it.

In his confusion, the 28-year-old began slicing the loaf horizontally. As part of the setup, the professional chef isn't allowed to get "hands on" with her assistance, leaving Blevins floundering.

And the difficulties don't end there, as Ninja's next foe was the daunting avocado, something he admitted he had never cut before.

Blevins in action.

In the end Blevins chooses to slice the avocado through the centre – straight through the pit.

THEN HE CUT AN AVOCADO LIKE THIS??? BRO LMAO pic.twitter.com/0TJf0noIJE — rob (@itsroblaw) December 10, 2019

Blevins wasn't alone for his lack of avocado knowledge, as his fellow Mixer streamer Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek admitted he didn't even know what it looked like, after being shown his mate's mishap.

"I don't even know what an avocado looks like," he conceded, "that's the first time I'm looking at it on the inside."

Advertisement

Surprisingly, Blevins explained that he had spent time working in the kitchen at Noodles & Co.