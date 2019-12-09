Retail giant Walmart has been forced to apologise after selling an adults-only Christmas sweater showing Santa organising lines of cocaine.

The company pulled the holiday outfit along with several other controversial sweaters on Saturday after they caused a stir.

The sweater shows Santa with a straw in one hand and three lines of a white substance and the words "let it snow".

The Walmart sweater was being sold on its Canadian site.

"We all know how snow works. It's white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America," the sweater's description read before it was hastily withdrawn. Photo / Walmart

"We all know how snow works. It's white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America," the description read.

"That's bad news for jolly old St Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole. That's why Santa really likes to savour the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow."

In a statement, a Walmart spokesperson said the sweater didn't represent the company's values.

"These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart's values and have no place on our website," a spokesperson told Global News Canada.

"We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologise for any unintended offence this may have caused."